Cutline1: Shana and Artee Smith at the soft opening of Crown Me Wellness Spa last week.

Cutline2: Shana Smith, a family nurse practitioner, will offer a variety of wellness services at her new business. She is pictured with LaShaunda Rogers, who wanted to learn more about IV hydration. (Jeremy Weldon)

Crown Me Wellness Spa ready for clients

Staff Report

Crown Me Wellness Spa, a new business in Batesville, wants its customers and clients to look good and feel good with a planned approach to each person’s focus on wellness through a variety of personal improvement options.

Owner Shana Smith is Batesville to the core. She is the wife of Artee Smith. Mother of Alyssa, Braylen, and Cassidy Smith. She is the daughter of Nancy Nash Mitchell and Joe Norwood and granddaughter of the late Walter Lee, Sr., and Nina Nash, all of Batesville.

She was the 2003 valedictorian at South Panola High School and earned a Bachelor’s of Nursing at University of Memphis in 2007. A Master’s of Science in Nursing from the University of Southern Mississippi followed in 2014.

She and husband Artee Smith, a well known youth coach of many Panola County athletes, held a soft opening at Crown Me last week, introducing potential customers to the products the spa will offer.

Smith is a nurse practitioner and will continue to work a couple of days a week at the Charleston Clinic. Husband Artee is director of the Oxford Learning Center.

“I’m so excited to open Crown Me Wellness Spa and we have had so much support from people who want to see what we are about that I can hardly wait for everyone to see what we offer,” she said.

Located at 635A Hwy. 6E, next to Stanley’s Auto Sales, the business will have initial hours of 11 a.m to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and by appointments only other days.

At Crown Me, costumers can receive neurotoxins (Botox, Xeomin) injections, fillers (ie lips and smile lines, and IV hydration vitamin and nutrient infusions that are customized to each clients specific needs.

Smith said each customer will be evaluated medically to determine what injections or infusions would be the most beneficial. Lab values and vitamin counts are important to a holistic treatment approach and will also be available to be assessed, she said.

All procedures will be performed by the nurse practitioner in sterile environments.

To make an appointment, or learn more about what is offered, visit www.crownmewellnessspa.com and/or social media sites.

Customers may also text CROWNME to 844-540-1381 to stay up to date with all things CROWN ME.

