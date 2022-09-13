College/Pro Roundup

Patrick Shegog passed for 296 yards and two touchdowns in Delta State’s 58-34 win over McKendree.

D’Jordan Strong had two tackles as Coastal Carolina edged Gardner-Webb.

Martez Clark had two kickoff returns for 36 yards in Northwest Mississippi Community College’s 31-28 win at Hinds CC.

Jordan Milton registered a quarterback sack as Itawamba Community College’s 37-13 loss to Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Carl Robinson had six receptions for 44 yards in East Mississippi’s 42-28 loss at Jones College.

Steven Edwards registered three tackles and one interception for 43 yards in Northeast Mississippi’s 20-13 loss to Pearl River CC.

Sylvonta Oliver had a 71-yard interception return in Memphis’ 37-13 victory at Navy.

K.J.Jefferson was 18-of -21 for 162 yards and one touchdown along with 67 yards on 19 carries for one score as Arkansas defeated South Carolina 44-30

Janari Dean had one catch for 11 yards in Southern Mississippi’s 30-7 loss at Miami, Fla.

Darrell Henderson, Jr. had 13 rushes for 47 yards and five receptions for 26 yards in the Los Angeles Rams’ 31-10 loss to Buffalo.