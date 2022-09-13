Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log
Published 9:17 pm Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Sept. 6
11:06 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, Circle K, male subject with medical emergency.
11:17 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, near Wade Inc., tractor trailer rig on fire.
1:17 p.m. – Hickory Ln., 75 year old male, Covid positive, dizzy and nauseated.
Sept. 7
9:49 p.m. – Lester St., apartments, 57 year old male with difficulty breathing.
Sept. 8
3:59 a.m. – Brooks Cove, 69 year old male having chest pains.
2:27 p.m. – Batesville Junior High School, subject having a seizure.
4:50 p.m. – Waldrup Rd., two vehicles on fire near a residence.
6:36 p.m. – Jackson St., 60 year old male with stomach pain due to pancreatitis.
8:27 p.m. – Garson St., 63 year old male having heart problems.
9:41 p.m. – Jackson St., 36 year old male with a knot on his head, pain and swelling.
Sept. 9
8:51 a.m. – Hwy. 51N, Morrow Pump Service, fire alarm.
3:18 p.m. – Whiskey Chute area, hazard spilled on road.
Sept. 10
12:18 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Job Corps, unresponsive female.
10:41 a.m. – Shamrock Drive, Lakewood Place apartments, fire alarm.
4:50 p.m. – MLK Dr., unknown medical call.
6:19 p.m. – Country Club Rd., Panola Country Club, subject passed out.
6:32 p.m. – Love’s Truck Stop, diesel counter, subject has lost consciousness.
8:13 p.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, general fire alarm.
Sept. 11
12:59 p.m. – Hwy. 35N, Cite Armored location, two car collision with injuries.
1:23 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, near Cracker Barrel, two car collision with no injuries, road is blocked.
1:53 p.m. – Eureka St., elderly apartments, subject has fallen and needs lift assist.
Sept. 12
2:53 a.m. – Hwy. 6E., Waffle House, 30 year old male with medical emergency.