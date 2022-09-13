Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log

Sept. 6

11:06 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, Circle K, male subject with medical emergency.

11:17 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, near Wade Inc., tractor trailer rig on fire.

1:17 p.m. – Hickory Ln., 75 year old male, Covid positive, dizzy and nauseated.

Sept. 7

9:49 p.m. – Lester St., apartments, 57 year old male with difficulty breathing.

Sept. 8

3:59 a.m. – Brooks Cove, 69 year old male having chest pains.

2:27 p.m. – Batesville Junior High School, subject having a seizure.

4:50 p.m. – Waldrup Rd., two vehicles on fire near a residence.

6:36 p.m. – Jackson St., 60 year old male with stomach pain due to pancreatitis.

8:27 p.m. – Garson St., 63 year old male having heart problems.

9:41 p.m. – Jackson St., 36 year old male with a knot on his head, pain and swelling.

Sept. 9

8:51 a.m. – Hwy. 51N, Morrow Pump Service, fire alarm.

3:18 p.m. – Whiskey Chute area, hazard spilled on road.

Sept. 10

12:18 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Job Corps, unresponsive female.

10:41 a.m. – Shamrock Drive, Lakewood Place apartments, fire alarm.

4:50 p.m. – MLK Dr., unknown medical call.

6:19 p.m. – Country Club Rd., Panola Country Club, subject passed out.

6:32 p.m. – Love’s Truck Stop, diesel counter, subject has lost consciousness.

8:13 p.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, general fire alarm.

Sept. 11

12:59 p.m. – Hwy. 35N, Cite Armored location, two car collision with injuries.

1:23 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, near Cracker Barrel, two car collision with no injuries, road is blocked.

1:53 p.m. – Eureka St., elderly apartments, subject has fallen and needs lift assist.

Sept. 12

2:53 a.m. – Hwy. 6E., Waffle House, 30 year old male with medical emergency.