Always Remember – Brotherhood Gear Walk in Batesville

First Responders and supporters from across Panola County participated in last week’s 9/11 Memorial Brotherhood Gear Walk organized each year by the Batesville Fire Department. Many of the firefighters made the four mile trek through Batesville in full gear in honor of their brothers in arms who perished in the fiery Twin Towers of New York City following attacks by Islamic terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001. This year’s Brotherhood Gear Walk was held Saturday, Sept. 10. About 50 walkers participated, including Boy Scouts Troop 478.