Maureen Stafford, 42, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at her home in Olive Branch.

The family will have a memorial service to honor and celebrate Maureen’s life at a time and date to be announced.

Maureen was born on Jan. 30, 1980, to Michael O’Donghue and Joyce Thomas Brady in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was a stay-at-home mother, who enjoyed taking care of her family. Maureen was all about fashion, dressing up whenever she got the opportunity to.

She enjoyed arts and crafts, pageants, and dancing. She was a member of the True Doctrine Chapel in Olive Branch. Maureen never let her illness get in the way of enjoying life.

The family she leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband of 26 years, Joseph Stafford of Olive Branch; her six children, Christian Stafford of Jacksonville, FL, Cheyenne Bolden (Ben) of Waterford, Carleigh Stafford of Olive Branch, Camryn Stafford of Tomball, TX, Cassidy Stafford of Olive Branch, and Cannon Stafford of Olive Branch; her 5 siblings; her father, Michael O’Donghue of Denver, CO; her mother and step-father, Joyce and Bill Brady of Tomball, TX; and her five precious grandchildren, Greyson Bolden, Paxton Stafford, Genesis Bolden, Marley Williams, and Kyra Stafford.