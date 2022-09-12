Janice Lee Douglas, 89, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Providence Assisted Living Facility in Grenada. She was the widow of Mr. Frank Douglas.

Funeral services will held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Friendship Cemetery in Como. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Janice was born on Jan. 5, 1933, to the late Dunlap Jackson and Ada Taylor Jackson in Como. She worked as an insurance agent for Preferred Risk Insurance Agency in Southaven. Janice enjoyed working in her yard and could grow just about anything.

Some of her favorite pastimes included cross stitching, sewing, cooking, and reading. Janice was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Batesville.

The family she leaves behind includes her two children, David Douglas of Batesville, and Raymond “Buddy” Douglas, Jr. (Sherrie) of Cincinnati, OH; one brother, Vernon Jackson of Sardis; four grandchildren, Kristin Nahirniak, Ryan Douglas, Blake Douglas, and Nick Douglas; ten great grandchildren, Jackson and Micah Nahirniak, Reid, Cole, Lane, and Beau Douglas, Kaylee and Sanders Douglas, and Ari and Hallie Douglas.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Douglas, seven siblings, and her daughter-in-law, Lana Douglas.