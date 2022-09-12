Catherine Virginia Kilgore, 74

Catherine Virginia “Ginny” Kilgore, 74, of Oxford, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at her home.

The family received friends and held a memorial service Sept. 8, at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville.

Ginny was a graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Law and worked for over forty years for North Mississippi Rural Legal Services in Oxford. Ginny was also an associate professor at Ole Miss where she taught law classes for the last several years.

Ginny leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 53 years, Rance Kilgore, her sister, Evelyn Nickerson, of Gulfport, her brother, Rev. George Purnell, of Evansville, IN, and her aunt, Gerry Ofield, of Rockdale, TX.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Hawes Purnell and Lula Tuma Purnell, and one brother, Rick Purnell.

Wells Funeral Home of Batesville was entrusted with the care of the family.