Tigers ready for home opener – South Panola comes up short against Oxford

South Panola dropped its first game of the season last Friday (Sept. 2) in a hard-fought 6A battle at Oxford, but the Tigers are anxious to play at Robert H. Dunlap Stadium this week against Memphis Central.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday night. Fans not able to attend can listen to the game live on radio 100.5 FM, and watch at www.sptigerden. Additionally, the South Panola broadcast team presents a live coach’s call-in show on Wednesday’s at 6 p.m.

Friday’s game will be the first meeting between South Panola and Memphis Central. MCHS is 2-1 this season, with wins over Cordova High and Dyer County and a loss to White Station.

Against Oxford, the Tigers played with enthusiasm, but a compilation of miscues, including missed blocks and tackles, and dropped passes, was too much to overcome as they fell 43-34 to the Chargers in Oxford.

The Chargers led 8-6 after the first quarter and 29-20 at the half. With the game still relatively close (the Tigers led, or were almost even, with the Chargers in most offensive categories) a poorly played third quarter highlighted by untimely penalties and missed assignments, saw South Panola outscored 14-0, dampening the outlook for a comeback.

The Tigers responded with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, although many of Oxford starters had been replaced by that point.

Tiger coach Brooks Oakley said there weren’t many bright spots from his perspective, but the players’ effort to the end was impressive.

“They didn’t quit and that’s the biggest thing I can say,” Oakley said. “We have to move and get better.”

The Tigers were led offensively by D’Mariun Perteet who picked up 114 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown, quarterback David Hubbard with 72 yards on 19 carries and two rushing TDs, and JuJu Pope with 42 yards on four carries.

Hubbard also threw for two touchdowns and 208 yards (18-of-23).

Top receivers were Parteet with 34 yards on six catches and a touchdown, and Michael Johnson with five catches for 42 yards.

Motrell Chapman had 10 total tackles, JuJu Pope recorded eight tackles, and Marcus Wright had six tackles.

In team stats, the Tigers recorded 22 first downs to the Chargers’ 24. SP rushed 40 times for 244 yards while Oxford gained 197 yards on 42 carries.

The Tigers also led in the passing stats, throwing for 208 yards on 23 attempts. The Chargers picked up 169 yards on 22 passes.

The Chargers ran 64 plays and the Tigers ran 63.

On penalties, the Chargers were flagged nine times for 102 yards and the Tigers were set back 83 yards on 11 flags.