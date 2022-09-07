Rev. Jesse A. Chadwick, 80
Published 8:33 am Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Rev. Jesse A. Chadwick, 80, passed away Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford.
The family of Rev. Chadwick will be having a private family memorial service at a later date.
Rev. Chadwick was born Feb. 11, 1942 in Batesville, AR to the late Claude and Ola Harmon Chadwick. He was a Baptist minister and also worked in the maintenance field.
Rev. Chadwick honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force.
He leaves behind his wife, Patricia “Patti” Chadwick of Batesville; three daughters, Laurie Boudreau of Michigan, Patti Secord (Matt) of Michigan, Mallory Dunson (Justin) of Sarah; son, Jonathan Chadwick (Jessica) of Batesville; two sisters, Martha Terrill (Roy) of Harrison, AR, Jane Allen of Mt. Home, AR; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial be made to help offset the many medical bills during his long illness. Those contributions can be made at Wells Funeral Home.