Rev. Jesse A. Chadwick, 80, passed away Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford.

The family of Rev. Chadwick will be having a private family memorial service at a later date.

Rev. Chadwick was born Feb. 11, 1942 in Batesville, AR to the late Claude and Ola Harmon Chadwick. He was a Baptist minister and also worked in the maintenance field.

Rev. Chadwick honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force.

He leaves behind his wife, Patricia “Patti” Chadwick of Batesville; three daughters, Laurie Boudreau of Michigan, Patti Secord (Matt) of Michigan, Mallory Dunson (Justin) of Sarah; son, Jonathan Chadwick (Jessica) of Batesville; two sisters, Martha Terrill (Roy) of Harrison, AR, Jane Allen of Mt. Home, AR; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial be made to help offset the many medical bills during his long illness. Those contributions can be made at Wells Funeral Home.