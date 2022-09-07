Jerry Thomas Johnson, 76, passed away Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at his home in Batesville.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m..

Jerry was born on December 29, 1945 to the late William Thomas Johnson and Sally Skelton Bean in Oxford. He graduated high school in 1964 from Oakhaven High School in Memphis.

Jerry was the owner of Johnson Construction and a member of the First United Methodist Church. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and riding horses, but most of all, Jerry loved being with his family.

The family he leaves behind includes his precious wife, Bonnie Gray Johnson of Batesville; one daughter, Jessica “Jake” Johnson Kidder of Batesville; one sister, Sandra Johnson Calabrese of Orlando, FL; and one grandson, Will Kidder of Batesville.