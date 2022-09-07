College Roundup

Published 8:27 am Wednesday, September 7, 2022

By Brad Greer

Martez Clark had two kickoff returns for 46 yards in Northwest CC’s 28-24 win over Gulf Coast CC.

 Jordan Milton registered nine tackles in Itawamba CC’s 44-0 loss to Jones College. 

Qu’Darius Hodges had one tackle while James Scott caught one pass for seven yards for the ICC Indians.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

 Carl Robinson caught five passes for 23 yards in East Mississippi’s 38-0 win over Co-Lin.

 Steven Edwards had a 71-yards interception return for a touchdown in Northeast CC’s 20-3 win over Hinds CC.

 Sylvonta Oliver collected four tackles in Memphis’ 49-23 loss at Mississippi State.

 K.J. Jefferson threw for 223 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 87 yards and a touchdown as Arkansas defeated Cincinnati 31-24

D’Jordan Strong had one tackle as Coastal Carolina defeated Army 38-28.

 

More Sports

Cougars on the road at Holmes after Calhoun loss

Green Wave gets district win; face Bayou Friday

Tigers ready for home opener – South Panola comes up short against Oxford

ND falls to Pillow; has Kirk Friday

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow