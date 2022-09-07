College Roundup

Martez Clark had two kickoff returns for 46 yards in Northwest CC’s 28-24 win over Gulf Coast CC.

Jordan Milton registered nine tackles in Itawamba CC’s 44-0 loss to Jones College.

Qu’Darius Hodges had one tackle while James Scott caught one pass for seven yards for the ICC Indians.

Carl Robinson caught five passes for 23 yards in East Mississippi’s 38-0 win over Co-Lin.

Steven Edwards had a 71-yards interception return for a touchdown in Northeast CC’s 20-3 win over Hinds CC.

Sylvonta Oliver collected four tackles in Memphis’ 49-23 loss at Mississippi State.

K.J. Jefferson threw for 223 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 87 yards and a touchdown as Arkansas defeated Cincinnati 31-24

D’Jordan Strong had one tackle as Coastal Carolina defeated Army 38-28.