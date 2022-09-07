Cemetery Paving Project Underway

The board of directors that oversee the historic Batesville Magnolia Cemetery recently announced enough money has been raised to begin the long-awaited paving project. In the initial phase the main road has been built up to form a raised foundation, and will be overlaid with asphalt in coming months when the road has had time to settle. Further, the directors have closed the west entrance on Eureka Street to stop traffic using the cemetery as a shortcut between Eureka and Hwy. 51. That entrance will only be open when funeral services are being held. Any person, or business, wishing to make a donation to the paving project should contact Danny Jones (662-654-0150) or Mayor Hal Ferrell (662-563-4576).