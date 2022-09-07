Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log

Published 8:37 am Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Aug. 30

10:22 a.m. – Hwy. 35N, Performance Food Group, general alarm.

6:35 p.m. – Hwy. 51N, Piggly Wiggly, 61 year old male passed out, sugar dropping.

Aug. 31

7:53 a.m. – Martinez St., 63 year old female having diabetic issues.

9:07 a.m. – Panola Ave., area of 1st Stop, automobile accident.

Sept. 1

1:48 a.m. – Hwy. 35N, Performance Food Group, male subject having difficulty breathing.

4:24 a.m. – Hunter’s Parkway, house fire.

4:30 a.m. – Lester St., apartments, 25 year old female with stomach pain.

10:20 a.m. – Tiger Drive, South Panola High School, female student with stomach pain.

11:02 a.m. – Keating Rd., Dirt Cheap, general fire alarm.

1:50 p.m. – Hwy. 51, First Security Bank branch, vehicle has hit the building.

9:42 p.m. – Keating Rd., in front of Calvary Baptist, vehicle crash with injuries, Lifeguard also en route.

Sept. 3

8:33 p.m. – Sunrise Cove, smoke alarm.

Sept. 4

2:55 a.m. – Hwy. 35N, Performance Food Group, fire alarm.

5:20 a.m. – Hwy. 35N, Performance Food Group, fire alarm.

1:35 p.m. – Barnacre Rd. and Hwy. 51N., county department requesting a brush truck for grass fire.

Sept. 5

12:08 p.m. – Pollard St., fire alarm.