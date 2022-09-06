Silver Alert issued for Yalobusha County man

Published 5:52 am Tuesday, September 6, 2022

By Staff reports

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 57-year-old Otey Neal Dahl of Tillatoba.
He is described as a white male, six-foot two-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black and yellow shirt, a red cap, and an eye patch.
He was last seen Sunday, Sept. 4, at about 2 p.m. in the 100 block of County Rd 2 in Yalobusha County, walking west.
Family members say Otey Neal Dahl suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Otey Neal Dahl, contact Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department at 662-473-2722 Opt 2.

