Betty Sue Hyland, 79, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at the Houston Hospice facility in Houston, Texas.

Funeral services for Ms. Betty will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m.

Betty was born Nov. 10, 1942, to the late Homer Woodrow Keen and Eunice Catherine Snyder Keen in Marks. She attended Terza United Methodist Church.

Betty had a loving heart, a servant spirit and was loved by many. She spent her entire life taking care of others and her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. She had the ability to make everyone laugh without being the loudest person in the room.

She opened her heart and her home to anyone in need. Whether family, friend or the many children that she day cared for – she loved them as her own.

For such a petite woman, Betty’s passing leaves a huge hole in our hearts. She will be terribly missed and forever loved.

The family left behind to cherish her memory include her three children, Twana McGrath (Michael) of Houston, TX, Andy Hyland of Batesville, and Stacy Holder (Thurman) of Louisville, KY; three sisters, Judy Johnson, Patricia Mason (Richard), and Sandra Harmon (Hayward); two brothers, Jimmy Keen and Lacy Keen (Yvonne); 7 grandchildren, Jason Hyland, Ryan McGrath (Meredith), Amanda McGrath, Madison McGrath Sugrue (Francis), Avery Hyland, Jake Hyland, and Taylor Holder; and 5 great grandchildren, Reagan Hyland, Ethan Hyland, Stone McGrath, Noah McGrath, and Tessa McGrath.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by four sisters, Joan Maxey, Janie Robertson, Martha McKnight, and Debbie Goforth; and three brothers, Winford Keen, Larry Keen, and Ricky Keen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Houston Hospice, 1905 Holcombe Blvd. Houston TX 77030 , https://www.houstonhospice.org/ways-to-give-back