Linda Paulette Caine, 55, passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at her home in Batesville.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville. The family will be receiving friends from noon until service time on Wednesday.

Linda was born September 9, 1966 in Batesville, to Tommy Caine, Sr. and the late Mertice Evelyn Gregory Caine.

She was a member of the Sardis United Pentecostal Church. Linda enjoyed many things in life, including fishing, reading books, working in her yard, to name a few. Linda also liked her Starbucks Coffee and shopping at the Goodwill Store. Most of all, she loved spending as much time with her grandchildren and family and friends.

Linda’s memory will be cherished by her two children, Whitney Williams of Batesville, and Justin Williams of Chesapeake, VA; father, Tommy Caine, Sr and his wife, Tina of Batesville; sister, Tammy Marie Caine of Batesville, and her five grandchildren.

Linda was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn and one brother, Tommy Caine, Jr.