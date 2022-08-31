Community Calendar

Sept. 3-5

Annual R.L. Boyce Picnic weekend will include a Hill Country Blues guitar workshop from 11 a.m to 3 p.m., family picnic at Como Community Park on West Street at 4 p.m., and Nite Club Jam at Greg’s Guess Room (16830 Old Panola Rd.) from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, reception at Emily Pointer Public Library from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday for the R.L. Boyce in Pictures exhibit, and the Big Blues Mane guided tour 3 to 5 p.m. Monday – caravan will visit blues markers and historic sites in North Mississippi. For more information visit www.rlboycepicnic.com.

Sept. 6

The Panola County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Sardis Courthouse on Tuesday due to Monday’s holiday. It is an open meeting.

Sept. 6

The Batesville Mayor and Board of Aldermen will meet at 2 p.m. at City Hall. It is an open meeting.

Sept. 6

The Sardis Mayor and Board of Aldermen will meet at 6 p.m. at City Hall. It is an open meeting.

Sept. 10

Mt. Zion Church (316 Lincoln St., Sardis) Education Committee Ministry invites youth and adults to an informative session on regular and church etiquette at 11 a.m. Etiquette is simply a set of rules on behavior. Using these rules, people make living with one another more pleasant and comfortable. Dorothy Kearney Wilbourn, former Home Economics teacher at North Panola HS, is the facilitator. Refreshments will be served. Let’s keep the reason for etiquette meaningful in our society.

Sept. 11

Persimmon Hill M.B. Church will have Pastor Appreciation Day at 11:45 a.m. Guest speaker will be Rev. Mark Davis from Nesbit along with the Oak Grove M.B. Church family. Pastor is Rev. Andrew Fluker.

Sept. 12

The Panola County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Batesville Courthouse. It is an open meeting.

Sept. 13

The Batesville Mayor and Board of Aldermen will meet at 2 p.m. at City Hall. It is an open meeting.

Sept. 13

The Sardis Mayor and Board of Aldermen will meet at 6 p.m. at City Hall. It is an open meeting.

Sept. 13

First Security Bank will present a community development program – Financial Health – at the Trust Building at 10 a.m. The program is free and open to anyone age 60 and over. Covered topics include Medicare enrollment, prescription drug coverage, Medicaid, Health Care Directives, and Wills/Trust. Brittany Broadnax of North Delta Planning & Development District, and Brandy Bright, trust officer at FSB, will be the presenters. Contact Belinda Morris at 62-563-9311 ext. 1130 to reserve a seat.

Sept. 14-16

Sardis Lake Baptist Church will host their annual Fall Revival with The Phillips Family of Gaffney, SC, on Wednesday through Friday. Fellowship supper at 5 p.m. and worship services at 7 p.m. each night. Call 662-609-0546 for more information.

Sept. 17

Into the Wild Pop Up Shop at the Wilbourn Building, 106 Court St., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vendors are needed. Contact Shaniya T. Moore at 662-543-6099 for more information. Guest speaker will be Prophetess Deona Benson.

Sept. 17

Please join Pope Baptist Church for the Operation Christmas Child Shoebox fundraiser and fall festival at 4 p.m. There will be games, BBQ plates, a cake walk, silent auction and singing. Takeout plates will also be available. The meal will begin at 5 p.m. Meal cost is $10. Tickets will be sold after church on Sunday mornings through Sept. 11. Spots can be reserved at https://forms.gle/giQW2xAr2kXrewb68 . Fill out this form by Sunday, Sept. 11. If you have already bought a ticket or plan to buy a physical ticket, no need to fill out the form.

Sept. 22

First Security Bank will present a community development program – Will Preparation – by appointment only beginning at 10 a.m. at the FSB Trust Building. The Will Preparation program will be presented by attorney Al Cutturini, Elder Law Project director at NM Rural Legal Services. To update a will, or learn how to make one, contact Belinda Morris at bmorris@firstsecuritybk.com or 662-563-9311 ext. 1130 for an appointment. The sessions are free and open to persons age 60 and over.

Sept. 30-Oct. 1

Mules and Blues Fest in Marks is returning after a two year break due to Covid. The 6th annual festival is a celebration to remember and celebrate the Poor People’s Campaign, Dr. Martin Luther King, the Mule Train, and the culture of the MS Delta. This event is free to the public. Great food, live music, and loads of fun. For information about vendor applications contact Jermeria Skillom @ 662-619-0734.

Oct. 8

Art Mart on the Square 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All artists and arts/crafts vendors interested in reserving a spot should contact Batesville Main Street at 662-563-3126. Exchange Club of Batesville will also have its fall pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. at Batesville Intermediate School. Dine in or carry out.

Wednesdays

Batesville Square Market each week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fried pies, pork skins, baked goods, chicken salad, produce, jams and jellies, crafts, etc. Contact market manager Joyce Russell at 662-710-2705 for vendor information or general questions. Vendor spots are $10 per week.

Thursdays

Batesville Lions Club hosts bingo with 17 games and total cash prizes of $4,400. Card sales begin at 6 p.m. Early games at 7 p.m. and regular games start at 7:30 p.m. Refreshments are available.