Batesville’s USTA mixed doubles teams win championships in Hattiesburg

Batesville’s thriving adult tennis leagues continue to find success at state tournaments as the city’s Parks and Recreation department makes improvements to courts at Trussell Park.

Courts were recently resurfaced at Trussell and new LED lighting has been purchased and will be installed in coming weeks.

Parks and Recreation director Heath Fullilove said the park’s courts are used every day that weather permits, and interest in joining league teams has grown as improvements are made.

The city doesn’t oversee tennis leagues, but facilitates matches played by USTA (United States Tennis Association) teams who travel to Batesville for scheduled matches. Fullilove said the city’s attention to local tennis doesn’t go unnoticed by visiting teams.

During spring play, Batesville’s men and ladies teams were winners at the state tournaments. USTA leagues play mixed doubles, and some combo, during the late summer and fall months.

This year’s state tournament was held in Hattiesburg last weekend, and three Batesville mixed doubles teams won championships at their various levels of rankings.

First place winners were the following teams: 18 & Over / 6.0 Level, 40 & Over/ 6.0 Level, and 40 & Over / 7.0 Level. USTA ranks players by ability (3.0, 3.5, 4.0, etc.) and age groups.

Runner-up was the 18 & Over/ 7.0 Level team.

In mixed doubles competition, a pair’s combined ranking must match the level of the division, so two players ranked 3.0 and 4.0 individually would qualify for the 7.0 division.

Batesville players often compete on various teams (based on age/level) in mixed doubles.

Members of the 18 & Over / 6.0 Level team are Aimee Worsham, Donna Fullilove, Nicole Fullilove, Bradi Kimzy, Mandy Dunaway, Kimberly McDowell, Heath Fullilove, Caden LeBlanc, Steve Coker, John Gatlin, Jason Long, and Robby LeBlanc.

Members of the 40 & Over / 6.0 Level team are Aimee Worsham, Donna Fullilove, Mandy Dunaway, Pam Beard, Julia Gantz, Kristy Jones, Boel Goubeaux, Heath Fullilove, Steve Coker, Keff Couch, Andy Wolf, Jason Long, and Smith Murphy.

Members of the 18 & Over / 7.0 Level team are Aimee Worsham, Donna Fullilove, Kate Bell, Bradi Kimzey, Jennifer Lowrie, Madelyn Marley, Liz LeBlanc, Grant Goforth, Danny Forbes, Ray Bell, Robby LeBlanc, Bryan Daugherty, Caden LeBlanc, and Jerry Vaughn.

Members of the 40 & Over / 7.0 Level team are Aimee Worsham, Jennifer Lowrie, Tracy Goforth, Abby Flowers, Liz LeBlanc, Amanda Overton, Sabrina Howard, Keff Couch, Robby LeBlanc, Bryan Daugherty, Jeremy Foster, Graydon Flowers, Matt Howell, and Steve Coker.