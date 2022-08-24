Lady Wave splits at Bayou round robin

After losing their first district game 9-0 at Marshall last Thursday (Aug. 18), the North Delta School Green Wave bounced back by splitting two games at the Bayou Academy round robin tournament Saturday (Aug. 20) in Cleveland.

Bayou 9

ND 2

The Colts got revenge from a 12-8 loss to North Delta earlier in the season by gaining an early lead and coasting the rest of the way.

North Delta scored their only runs in the fourth inning on Kaley Ward’s two-run single to score Jessi Griffin and Ivy Gibson.

Lindy Ward led the Green Wave (11-5-1) with two singles while Paizlee Woods, Harleigh Matthews, Gibson and Gracelyn Snyder added singles.

ND 9

Prairie View 7

Addison Willingham picked up her first varsity pitching win as North Delta held off a late charge from the Prairie View (LA) Spartans.

The Green Wave led 9-1 in the third before Prairie View rallied with six runs in the next two innings. Kaley Ward came in relief and struck out a batter with runners on second and third in the fourth to earn the save.

Kori Cox drove in four runs with three singles as part of North Delta’s 11-hit attack.

Willingham helped her cause with a pair of singles and two RBI’s. Kaley Ward also added two singles and scored three runs while Lindy Ward drove in a run with an RBI double as part of a six-run second inning.

Woods, Matthews and Gibson also singled in the win.

North Delta’s scheduled district game at Kirk Monday (Aug. 22) was postponed due to rain and will be made up at a later date.

The Lady Wave will hoss Marshall Academy next Monday (Aug. 29) before visiting Clarksdale Lee on Tuesday (Aug. 30).