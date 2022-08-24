Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log

Published 9:48 am Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Aug. 16

7:59 a.m. – Hwy. 6W, Pride Hyundai, 60 year old female feeling light headed.

2:50 p.m. – Ozbirn St., smoke smell reported.

2:56 p.m. – Tiger Dr., SP Middle School, unresponsive student.

5:48 p.m. – Lester St., apartments, 82 year old male with chest pains.

6:34 p.m. – Skyline Motel, 29 year old female with diabetic emergency.

11:56 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., apartments, 23 year old female with high blood pressure.

Aug. 17

2:52 a.m. – Claude St., 77 year old female needs lift assistance.

4:21 a.m. – Draper St., 22 year old female having contractions.

7:05 a.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, water flow alarm.

9:29 a.m. – Van Voris St., male subject requesting ambulance for headache.

11:49 a.m. – Skyline Motel, 29 year old female nauseated.

1:57 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., 80 year old female has fallen, possible stroke.

4:11 p.m. – James St., 90 year old female has fallen, arm bleeding.

5:04 p.m. – Dunlap & Kyle, 14 year old having a seizure.

Aug. 18

6:52 a.m. – Fisher St., female with a medical emergency.

9:33 a.m. – Hwy. 6, Hardee’s Restaurant, 82 year old female is dizzy.

10:05 a.m. – Power Dr., Burger King area, vehicle accident, unknown injuries, road is not blocked.

12:53 p.m. – South Panola High School football field, student has dislocated shoulder.

4:31 p.m. – Pollard St., assist homeowner locked out of the residence.

4:44 p.m. – Hwy. 35N, Pure Station restaurant, kitchen fire.

7:43 p.m. – College St., 22 year old male has shot himself by accident.

Aug. 19

7:07 a.m. – Dabney St., 76 year old patient has fallen, has head injuries.

1:10 p.m. – Skyline Motel, 20 year old male with weakness and nausea.

11:14 p.m. – Calvary St., residential fire alarm.

Aug 20

9:22 a.m. – House Carlson Dr., WalMart, male subject having a seizure on aisle 2.

4:54 p.m. – Hwy. 35N, Love’s Truck Store, fire at back of store.

Aug. 21

9:56 a.m. – James St., 90 year old female has fallen.

4:48 p.m. – Hwy. 35S across from Trussell Park, one car accident, vehicle in ditch.

8:11 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 29 year old female with diabetic emergency.

10:39 p.m. – Warner St., fire alarm.

Aug. 22

9:35 a.m. – Gordon Dr., 51 year old male with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard also en route.

11:11 a.m. – Circle K store in front of Popeyes, gas leak.

2:38 p.m. – Lester St., apartments, respond to medical alarm.

2:41 p.m. – Piggly Wiggly, customer having chest pain, Lifeguard also en route.