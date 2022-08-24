Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log
Published 9:48 am Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Aug. 16
7:59 a.m. – Hwy. 6W, Pride Hyundai, 60 year old female feeling light headed.
2:50 p.m. – Ozbirn St., smoke smell reported.
2:56 p.m. – Tiger Dr., SP Middle School, unresponsive student.
5:48 p.m. – Lester St., apartments, 82 year old male with chest pains.
6:34 p.m. – Skyline Motel, 29 year old female with diabetic emergency.
11:56 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., apartments, 23 year old female with high blood pressure.
Aug. 17
2:52 a.m. – Claude St., 77 year old female needs lift assistance.
4:21 a.m. – Draper St., 22 year old female having contractions.
7:05 a.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, water flow alarm.
9:29 a.m. – Van Voris St., male subject requesting ambulance for headache.
11:49 a.m. – Skyline Motel, 29 year old female nauseated.
1:57 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., 80 year old female has fallen, possible stroke.
4:11 p.m. – James St., 90 year old female has fallen, arm bleeding.
5:04 p.m. – Dunlap & Kyle, 14 year old having a seizure.
Aug. 18
6:52 a.m. – Fisher St., female with a medical emergency.
9:33 a.m. – Hwy. 6, Hardee’s Restaurant, 82 year old female is dizzy.
10:05 a.m. – Power Dr., Burger King area, vehicle accident, unknown injuries, road is not blocked.
12:53 p.m. – South Panola High School football field, student has dislocated shoulder.
4:31 p.m. – Pollard St., assist homeowner locked out of the residence.
4:44 p.m. – Hwy. 35N, Pure Station restaurant, kitchen fire.
7:43 p.m. – College St., 22 year old male has shot himself by accident.
Aug. 19
7:07 a.m. – Dabney St., 76 year old patient has fallen, has head injuries.
1:10 p.m. – Skyline Motel, 20 year old male with weakness and nausea.
11:14 p.m. – Calvary St., residential fire alarm.
Aug 20
9:22 a.m. – House Carlson Dr., WalMart, male subject having a seizure on aisle 2.
4:54 p.m. – Hwy. 35N, Love’s Truck Store, fire at back of store.
Aug. 21
9:56 a.m. – James St., 90 year old female has fallen.
4:48 p.m. – Hwy. 35S across from Trussell Park, one car accident, vehicle in ditch.
8:11 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 29 year old female with diabetic emergency.
10:39 p.m. – Warner St., fire alarm.
Aug. 22
9:35 a.m. – Gordon Dr., 51 year old male with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard also en route.
11:11 a.m. – Circle K store in front of Popeyes, gas leak.
2:38 p.m. – Lester St., apartments, respond to medical alarm.
2:41 p.m. – Piggly Wiggly, customer having chest pain, Lifeguard also en route.