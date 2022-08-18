Kathy Knight, 69, of Batesville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 at her home.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Aug., from 10 to 11 a.m. at Wells Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 11am in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home.

Kathy was born Oct. 15, 1952 to the late Robert Lee Smith and Joyce Lenora Boyette Smith in Marks. A 1986 graduate of Roane State Community College, Kathy later obtained her master’s degree in nursing. Kathy was a member of Gamma Beta Phi and was passionate about the nursing profession. She worked through the ranks of the nursing field, ultimately retiring from the board of directors of Humana.

She occasionally enjoyed sewing and cross stitching in her spare time. She will be greatly missed by her family.

In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Lee Smith, Jr. and her sister, Rebecca Joyce Smith.

She leaves to cherish her memory: two daughters, Angelia Marchus (Michael), of Litchfield, ME, and Sondra Kaye Edmonds, of Senatobia, her son, Ayham Ayman Al-Turkmani, of Port Charlotte, Florida, her brother, Delmar Smith (Melody), of Pope, and three grandchildren, Rachel Jeanne Powell, Matthew James Marchus, and Brianna Cynthia Nicole Edmonds.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to River of Life Assembly of God, 33401 Blackjack Rd. Batesville, MS, 38606.