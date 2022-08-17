SP Tigers in jamboree at Lafayette Friday

The dawning of a new era in South Panola football begins Friday as the Tigers and first-year head coach Brooks Oakley travel to Oxford to take on the Lafayette County Commodores in jamboree action at 7:30 p.m..

South Panola is coming off a 8-3 season in 2021 which saw the Tigers win Region 1-6A, but lose to Oxford in the first round of the playoffs.

Two-year starting quarterback David Hubbard returns along with senior classmate Dee Perteet at running back.

Two-way starter Julius Pope will be at the running back position as well as linebacker where he accounted for 59 tackles last year.

A pair of juniors, Michael Johnson and Mykel Allen, will be Hubbard’s main receiving targets.

Senior defensive backs Marcus House and Khalik Boothe led the South Panola defense as well as linebackers Montrell Chapman and Demarian Hoskins .

The Commodores are coming off a 10-3 season in 2021 and are ranked No. 4 in the 5A polls. Junior signal-caller Charlie Fair, son of head coach Michael Fair, directs the Lafayette County offense.

Running back Jayden Reed who amassed 1.412 yards rushing and 13 TD’S last year joins Fair in the backfield. Tight end Will Dabney is one of six returning starters back on offense.

Linebackers Trell Wilbourn and D.J.Burnett spearhead the ‘Dores defense along with defensive back Kylan Egerson, who led the team with eight interceptions a season ago.

By Brad Greer

