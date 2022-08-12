Thomas Samuel Peeples, 87, of Pope, passed away Thursday evening, August 11, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hosptial in Oxford.

The family will receive friends Monday, Aug. 15, from 9 a.m. until the funeral service begins at 10 a.m., all at Wells Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Liberty Hill Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Kevin Raines, Levi Raines, Eli Raines, Joshua Johnson, Hunter Bradley, and Dakota Melton.

Mr. Peeples was retired from Custom Signs in Batesville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bailey Peeples and Etta Peeples, his brother, William Peeples, and three sisters, Lucille Moore, Eva Moore, and Betty Bush.

Though he never had children, Mr. Peeples is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews, as well as fifteen bonus grandchildren and 7 bonus great-grandchildren.