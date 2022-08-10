Restaurant inspection grades mostly good, one C reported

The Mississippi Department of Health conducted 38 food service inspections in Panola County between July 1 and Aug. 8 with the great majority of the facilities receiving A grades. There were six B grades and one C assigned.

Restaurants and other food facilities are required to display their inspection results with a letter grade to clearly communicate the most recent Health Department inspection.

The A, B or C rating reflects whether critical violations were found and corrected. This grading system appears in all restaurants, as well as food facilities such as school cafeterias, day care centers, and cafes and bars where food is sold.

“A” grade means the facility inspection found no critical violations. Critical violations of the state Food Code are those more likely to lead to food contamination, illness, or other health risk.

“B” grade means critical violations were found, but corrected under the supervision of the inspecting environmentalist. No further corrective actions are required.

“C” grade means critical violations were found, but some or all were not corrected during the inspection. The facility will be re-inspected, and all violations must be corrected in a time period not to exceed 10 days.

The re-inspection date is posted on the graded report. If violations are not corrected in the specified time, steps are taken to suspend the facility’s permit to operate.

A grade of C is also given if critical violations are repeated from the last inspection, even if they were corrected at that time.

The Panola County facilities receiving A grades in the latest inspections were:

Como Steakhouse, Como Steakhouse Bar, Sardis Nursing Home, Oyster Blues Restaurant, Mi Pueblo, Powell’s Country Corner, Windy City Grill, Oyster Blues Bar, Mi Pueblo Bar, F&S Grocery (Crenshaw), Waffle House, Wendy’s, Johnny Kellyville Beach Bar and Grill, Corner Grocery (Crenshaw), Hampton Inn, Wings and More, Angel Adult Care Center, Asian Delight (mobile unit), The Kennel Club Steakhouse Bar, J&P Bayou Crawdaddy’s (mobile unit), El Mariachi Bar and Grill, Quality Inn, Kim’s Kitchen (Courtland), Braun BBQ Wings (mobile unit), Azalea Commons, Myron J’s (Como), and Franko’s (mobile unit).

Facilities receiving B grades were: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Chili’s Bar and Grill, Mr. Jiffy 2 (James St.), New China Buffet, Subway (Sardis), and Como Travel Center.

The only C grade was given to Wal Mart Deli in an inspection dated July 15. The MSDH website does not list a subsequent inspection. Wal Mart Deli also received a C grade in July, 2021. The facility had B grades in 2021 and 2020.

Delta Ridge Storage (Perkins Lane, Batesville) was also inspected as a food warehouse and received a passing mark (no grades are given for storage facilities).

Locke’s Fish & Steak in Sardis, formerly Burns BBQ, also underwent an initial inspection on July 29 and will be subject to routine inspections when opened for business.