Geraldine Still Woodard, 91, of Batesville, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi, in Oxford. She was born on July 23, 1931, in Lafayette, to Virgil Ferguson and Christine Tramel.

Geraldine was a member of First Faith Baptist Church. She was a kind and caring person, a friend to everyone and was lovingly called “Big Mama”, by everyone in the Blackjack community where she lived. She loved taking care of her grandchildren, and enjoyed working in her vegetable garden, listening to country and gospel music, and watching Gunsmoke and The Price Is Right.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, which include one daughter, Virginia Walton and her husband, John and one son, Mark Woodard, and his wife Tina, all of Batesville, MS; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, W.C. “Big Daddy” Woodard; one sister, Opaline Hollowell; one brother, Reed Ferguson, and her parents.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Aug. 6, at First Faith Baptist Church. Interment was at Cold Springs Cemetery.

The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Cold Springs Cemetery Fund. Dickins Funeral home is honored to handle the arrangements.