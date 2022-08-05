Dudley D. Mask, 71

Published 9:10 am Friday, August 5, 2022

By Staff reports

Dudley D. “Duke” Mask, 71, of Courtland, passed away Tuesday August 2, 2022, at Tallahatchie General Hospital in Charleston.

A graveside service will be held Friday Aug. 5, at 11 a.m. at McIvor Cemetery in Sardis.

Duke was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry Mask and Johnnie Lee Self Mask, his son, Timothy Mask, one sister, Alice Jean McGee, and two brothers, James Mask and Jerry Mask.

He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Penny Alewine (Bubba), of Courtland, and Angela McCachren, of Water Valley; sister, Bertie Beard of Batesville; brother, Larry Mask of Courtland; five grandchildren, Katelyn McCachren, Amanda Lynn Roberts, Jon Roger Alewine, Abbi Roberson, and Brandon Alewine, and one great-granddaughter on the way, Molly Roberts.

