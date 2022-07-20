Sales Tax Holiday next weekend

It’s almost time for the State of Mississippi’s annual sales tax holiday to help families with the expenses of back-to-school preparations. This summer’s sales tax holiday runs from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 29 until midnight on Saturday, July 30.

Batesville and Panola County elected officials and business leaders are also using the opportunity to remind citizens of the importance of “shopping at home” and returning earned dollars into the local economy.

A sales tax holiday is a temporary period when sales taxes are not collected or paid on purchases of specific products and/or services. To access the state’s extensive guidelines for the tax period, and see the exhaustive list of allowed purchases, visit the Department of Revenue’s website at dor.ms.gov.

According to the Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday passed in the 2009 Legislative Session and amended in 2019 Legislative Session, sales tax is not due on the sale of articles of clothing, footwear, or school supplies during the specified period if the sales price of a single item is less than $100.

“However, the retailer may advertise and sell each pair of pants at 50 percent off, selling each pair of $120.00 pants for $60, making each pair sold eligible for the holiday,” the Department of Revenue (DOR) said in the 2022 Sales Tax Holiday guide.

“The Sales Tax Holiday will apply statewide to all consumer purchases of clothing, footwear, and school supplies with sales prices of less than $100.00 per article during the Sales Tax Holiday. The tax holiday does not apply to sales of any other items not defined as clothing or footwear,” the DOR said.

Some guidelines the DOR provided: