Laura Sue Adamson South, 78, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 21, at Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church with the interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, July 20, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the service at Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church on Thursday morning.