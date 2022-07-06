No arrests in Como murder

Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for information from the public following another murder in Como last week. Como Police and deputies responded to a shooting call early Friday morning, July 1, and found two victims on Railroad Ave.

One man died on the scene and the other was shot in the leg. The assailant shot from a passing vehicle, but police have not said which of the victims was the intended target.

Last year and into 2022 there were a rash of shootings, suspected to be gang-related, in and around Como resulting in several deaths and multiple injuries.

Until last Friday there had been no reported murders in the area, although deputies routinely answer calls of reported gunshots.

Authorities have not said if the latest gun murder is suspected to be gang related or random.

Anyone with information about the attack should contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 662-209-2011.