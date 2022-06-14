Mr. Thomas “T. Ray” Ellis, 82, of Sardis, MS, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

T. Ray was born on May 29, 1940 in Tyro, MS to the late Nina Conrad Ellis and Joseph Thomas “J.T.” Ellis. A native of Tate County, MS, he made his home in Sardis where he was a faithful and dedicated member of First Baptist Church. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Left behind to cherish his memory is his daughter, Deronda Ellis Brooks (Jack) of Byhalia, MS; his two grandchildren, Ashton Brooks Winstead (Tyler) of Brandon, MS and Erin Brooks of Starkville, MS; his niece, Jeannine Jackson of Oklahoma; and his nephews, Bob Ellis of Collierville, TN and Alan Ellis of Olive Branch, MS. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Lillie (Lil) May Ellis; his brother Robert James Ellis; and his parents.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 11am in the First Baptist Church in Sardis with Rev. Bob Moore, Bro. Hal Johnson, and Rev. Mike Jernigan officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Sardis. Visitation will be held in the church on Wednesday from 10am – 11am.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made to First Baptist Church, 108 W. Lee Street, Sardis, MS 38666, in Mr. Ellis’ memory.

Arrangements are entrusted to Ray-Nowell Funeral Home.