Sidney “Sid” Klytta, 69, of Oxford, MS, passed away Friday June 10, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville with Rev. Craig Shackelford officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until the service begins.

Sid was born November 11, 1952 in Chicago, IL. Sid was an avid golfer and gardener and loved all things pertaining to his yard. He was always helpful and could fix anything. Sid was a dedicated fan of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears and it was known that you didn’t disturb him while he was watching the games.

Sid was preceded in death by his parents, Roman J. Klytta and Elizabeth Klytta and his niece, Dyna Ippolita. Left to cherish his memory are his two children, Marie McKee, of Pope, MS and Jonathon Klytta and wife, Samantha Klytta, of Batesville, MS, his brother, Dallas Klytta, of Palm Harbor, FL, his sister, Nancy Klytta-Ippolito, of Lisle, IL, two nephews, Adam and Ryan Ippolito, both of Chicago, IL, and six grandchildren, Savannah Anne-Marie Mckee, Riley Anne Klytta, Addison Raye Hall, Lily Grace Klytta, Leah Marie Klytta, and Arleigh Cole Hicks.