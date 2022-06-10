Rev. John Lewis Bowie, 90, of Raymond, passed away on March 10, 2022, at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jackson.

A time of worship celebrating John’s life will be Friday, June 17, at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 10 a.m. at the Crystal Springs United Methodist Church in Crystal Springs with the Revs. Victoria Leigh White and Milton Allen Mothershed officiating.

Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.