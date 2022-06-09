Property Transfers 5/23-27/22

Property transfers between May 23 – 27, 2022, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

William Stewart to Jolene Hannon, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 30 and a part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 29, all in Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Bolton Street to Bolton and Stephanie Street (father and daughter), A parcel in Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

PCFF, LLC to Land & Timber Resources, LLC, Southwest Quarter of Section 12, Township 10 South, Range 1 East.

Land & Timber Resources, LLC to WCI Exchange, LLC, Two tracts in Section 10 and one tract in Section 15, all in Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Ronnie and Guy Morton, and Terry Green, to David Lee Myers, Lot 60, Section A, Sardis View Subdivision.

Zachary Reed to Andrew Womble, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Tony Armstrong to Remigio Lopez, 1.00 acre in the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Tomme Nee Brown to Sabrina Arnold, Lots 19, 20 and 21, Section C, Sardis Lake Estates.

Heafner Motors, Inc. to Tommy Caine, Sr., A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Edith and Scottie Morrow to WT Properties, LLC, Lot 36 of the First Addition to Sunrise Hill Subdivision.

Calvin Land, Jr. to Joe and Patsy Horton, A parcel in Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Margaret June Griffin to James Griffin et al., Lot 1 of the Pebble Creek Subdivision.

Geary and Rufus McMinn to James Michael Browning and James Kyle Browning, Northeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Michael Butts to Helen and Samuel Winston, Lot 86, Keating Grove Subdivision, Section D.

Michael Norwood to Jeffery Anderson, Lot 3 of the Orchard Subdivision, and part of Lot 4, Block 23, City of Batesville.

William and Kayla Dunlap to Bryan Nickle, The South Half of Lot 6 and the North Half of Lot 7, Hill Crest Addition to the Westmoreland Heights Subdivision.

Melton Holdings, LLC to Dylan Crowell, Lot 10 of Block 13, Shuford’s Subdivision, City of Batesville.

Richard Rainey to Ray Ballentine, 5.80-acre part of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 13, Township 8, Range 8.

Adam Connor to Angela Lewis, A part of Eastwood Acres in the Southwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

First Judicial District

Underwood Law Firm, PLLC to Cadence Bank, Lots 3 and 4, Clayton Lake Subdivision.

State of Mississippi to Jakeria Mitchell, 1.30-acre part of the North Half of Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 8, Range 7.

Marshall McGarrity to Natalie Nauer, Fractional part of Section 6, Township 7 South, Range 8 (Lot 36 of Proposed Deer Run Subdivision).

Michael Klepzig to Blue Room Farms, LLC, A tract of land situated in the Northwest, Northeast and Southeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 6 South, Ragne 5 West; and in the Northeast and Southeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 6 South, Ragne 5 West; and in the Northeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 7 South, Range 5 West.

FSB & Co., LLC to Brian and Jolene Phillips, Two tracts in the South Half of Section 9, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Charles Towns to Freddie Cobb et al., Two tracts in the Southwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 6 South, Range 6 West.

Judy Pennington to James and Ann Skelton, 5334 Highway 310, Crenshaw, MS.

Donna Dunlap Stevens et al. to Bobby Aven Smith, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 7 South, Range 9 West.

Town of Sardis to 2509 South Frontage Road, LLC, 11.24-acre tract, more or less, in the Northwest and Southwest Quarters of the Southeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Golden Home Renovations, LLC to Caleb and Shelby Ponder, Lot 50, Section D, of Hide-A-Way Hills Subdivision, and a fractional part of Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.