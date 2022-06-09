Panola County Jail Log 5/30-6/6

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

May 30

Chandler Dominique Ellis, 500 Lincoln St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Tremayne Quntrell Madlock, 3648 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, charged with DUI, no driver’s license, and no insurance.

Keaton Blake Self, 771 Askew Rd., Crewnshaw, charged with DUI and improper child restraint.

Ian Armando Luna, 20005 Anderson Rd., Oxford, charged with BUI.

Melissa Phillips, 7124 Hwy. 305, Coldwater, charged with DUI.

May 31

Billy Goodrum, 116 W. Brown St., Milwaukee, WI, charged with shoplifting.

Ronnie Robinson, Jr., 868 Wells Ext., Courtland, charged with driving without a license.

Randall Scott Holloway, 534 Sleepy Creek Ln., Pope, charged with disturbance of a family.

Jeffery Blake Moorehead, 1980 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Deasia Ameia Bonner, 161 Batesville Dr., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Alexus Shantelle Singleton, 3285 McCorkle Rd., Memphis, charged with simple assault and disturbing the peace.

Bradley Thomas Gentry, 5847 Londonderry Cv., Southaven, charged with public drunkenness.

Stephanie Renee Bell-Potts, 1801 Hwy. 51S, Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply, resisting arrest, giving false information, and petit larceny.

Elvin Rishawn Nunley, 502 Warren St., Como, arrested on a warrant.

June 1

Nastassia Shade Heffner, 210 Jones St., Crenshaw, charged with contempt of court.

Micheaurn Chapman, 334A Butler St., Batesville, credited with time served (Justice Court).

Glenn Lamar Ford, 1640 Debra Dr., Greenville, held as a State Inmate.

Lasadra Katress Pettis, 303 Railroad St., Como, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Lunella Strong, 114 Old Hwy. 51, Courtland, charged with two counts of disorderly conduct.

Shonnon D. Bramlett, 2000 Oxford Way, Apt. 118, Oxford, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

Logan Drake Bailey, 1267 Barley Rotenberry Rd., Lambert, arrested on a bench warrant.

Mario Dupree Chambers, 103 Curtis Dr., Charleston, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Shekayba Keon Morris, 203 Gordon Dr., Batesville, charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Shirley Ann Hanks,152 W.C. Franklin Ave., Crenshaw, charged with DUI and reckless driving.

June 2

Jerrell Donte Bridges, 210 Rossville Dr., Midlothian, TX, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Larry Tyronla Holliday, 1743 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with driving while license suspended.

Brian Cornelius Merrell, 210 Garson St., Batesville, charged with shoplifting. Held for Senatobia Police Dept.

Alma Marie Nelson,1053 Hawkins Rd., Courtland, arrested on a hold from Oxford Police Dept.

Quinterrius Tyquan Reeves, 1053 Hawkins Rd., Courtland, arrested on a hold from Oxford Police Dept.

Robert George Holmes, 218 Bates St., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Andre Deshun Middleton, 214 Baker St., Batesville, charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits, shooting into an occupied dwelling, drive by shooting, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Sherita Marie Dukes, 314 O.B. McClinton Rd., Senatobia, charged with expired tag, no proof of insurance, and disregard for blue lights and sirens.

June 3

Jessica Rae Delfant, 2301 Barefoot Rd., Charleston, charged with DUI and disregard for a traffic device.

Quendrovious Davonta Taylor, 311 Willa St., Batesville, charged with sexual battery.

Margaret Madalyn Sullivan, 211 Angie Dr., Pope, charged with driving while license suspended.

Jadarius Zishun Clemons, 205 Williams Ave., Marks, charged with domestic violence.

Diamond D. Williams, 517A Harmon., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

June 4

Jodarrius Kendell Turner, 103 Sherwood Dr., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Barbara Ann Hamilton, 105A Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with simple assault – serving two days.

Michael Chad Ballard, 1940 Tony Keating Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Keontray Jamon Jackson, 2786 Ruby Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI (other), no seatbelt, improper child restraint, and no driver’s license.

Derek Orlando Chapman, 2454A Cotton Plant Rd., Batesville, charged with resisting arrest, possession of paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Charlene G. Smith, 115 Autumn Ave., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Bobby Edward Willams, 6302 Milton Wilson Blvd., Arlington, TX, charged with BUI.

Shannon Kyle Wigley, 1065 Golden Pond Circle, Coldwater, charged with BUI.

Detalion Tavon Mays, 318 Maybell Hill Dr., Memphis, charged with trespassing.

June 5

Shamyira Morena Huff, 105 Railroad, Beulah, charged with DUI (other).