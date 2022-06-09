Miss Hospitality competition July 15-16 Kylie Stephens representing Panola County

Katie Beth Capwell

Batesville’s Kylie Stephens will represent Panola County in the 73rd Mississippi Miss Hospitality competition at the historic Hattiesburg Saenger Theater July 15 – 16 at 8 p.m. each evening.

Stephens is currently studying Animal and Dairy Sciences at Mississippi State University with plans to become a veterinarian. She is a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority, and is a Dean’s List Student.

Stephens is an active member of Batesville Presbyterian Church.

Forty women, who represent all regions of the state, will participate in this year’s program, with the winner serving for a full year as Mississippi’s official ambassador for economic development and tourism.

Throughout competition week, contestants will attend social events, participate in community service projects, and attend rehearsals and competitions.

Five years ago, Mississippi Miss Hospitality added a Little Miss Hospitality component, which encourages local representatives to serve as a mentor to a young girl from her hometown between the ages of 6 and 10.

Representing Panola County as a Little Miss Hospitality is Katie Beth Capwell.

If crowned the next Mississippi Miss Hospitality, the contestant’s Little Miss will serve alongside her as she fulfills her duties and responsibilities as Mississippi’s Goodwill Ambassador.

Sponsorships and patrons allow the program to award more than $100,000 in scholarships and prizes to contestants each year.

The finale is set for Saturday evening at 8 p.m., where the top 10 contestants will be announced at the top of the show and continue to

compete for the title.

Tickets went on sale on Monday, June 6, and may be purchased online at HattiesburgSaenger.com or by calling the Saenger Theater Box Office at 601.584.4888. Tickets are expected to sell out, so pre-purchases are encouraged.

The public is invited to meet the contestants and their Little Misses at the Miss Hospitality autograph party at Turtle Creek Mall in Hattiesburg on Friday, July 15, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Admission to the autograph party is free.