Exchange Club of Batesville makes bear donation

Exchange Club of Batesville last week donated small stuffed bears to each of the offices that house first responders in Panola County. The bears are kept in law enforcement and emergency vehicles for first responders to give children when they are involved in a traumatic situation – fires, wrecks, domestic disputes, etc. Each responder present told club members of specific instances when the bears would have been useful to help calm upset children, some who have watched their parents being arrested. Exchange Club will keep a supply of the bears and make them available. Pictured with Exchange Club members Russell Pierce (left) and Andy Hostler (right) are Lifeguard representatives Candi Tillman and EMS Chief Renata Ray, (standing from left) Cpt. James Bryant and Lts. Jason Sanders and Devonte Alexander of Batesville Fire, Sheriff Shane Phelps, Emergency Operations Director Daniel Cole, and Chief of Police Kerry Pittman.