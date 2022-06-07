ESPN to air documentary on Mississippi State’s national championship

By J.T. Mitchell

Mississippi State fans will be able to re-live the 2021 College World Series title through an upcoming ESPN documentary.

Set to air at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14 on the SEC Network, the film entitled Banner Year: The Story of Mississippi State’s First National Title gives viewers an inside look into the university’s first national championship in a total of 999 seasons of team sports.

Featured in the documentary will be legends across multiple Mississippi State sports, talking about what the championship means to not only the school but the city of Starkville as a whole.

According to The Clarion-Ledger, the documentary’s interviewees include: