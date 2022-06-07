ESPN to air documentary on Mississippi State’s national championship
Published 8:12 pm Tuesday, June 7, 2022
SuperTalk Mississippi
Mississippi State fans will be able to re-live the 2021 College World Series title through an upcoming ESPN documentary.
Set to air at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14 on the SEC Network, the film entitled Banner Year: The Story of Mississippi State’s First National Title gives viewers an inside look into the university’s first national championship in a total of 999 seasons of team sports.
Featured in the documentary will be legends across multiple Mississippi State sports, talking about what the championship means to not only the school but the city of Starkville as a whole.
According to The Clarion-Ledger, the documentary’s interviewees include:
- Chris Lemonis, Mississippi State baseball coach
- Tanner Allen, former Mississippi State outfielder
- Will Bednar, former Mississippi State pitcher
- Rowdey Jordan, former Mississippi State outfielder
- Kamren James, Mississippi State third baseman
- Landon Sims, Mississippi State pitcher
- Logan Tanner, Mississippi State catcher
- Luke Hancock, Mississippi State first baseman
- Preston Johnson, Mississippi State pitcher
- Tanner Leggett, Mississippi State shortstop
- Ron Polk, former Mississippi State baseball coach
- John Cohen, Mississippi State athletic director and former baseball coach
- Jim Ellis, Mississippi State baseball broadcaster
- Dak Prescott, former Mississippi State quarterback
- Victoria Vivians, former Mississippi State women’s basketball guard
- Everett Kennard, Mississippi State bus driver
- David Murray, GenesPage.com