Batesville  Municipal Court 5/25/22

Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, May, 25 with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Vandell Marquis Pollard, 206 Fisher Street, Apt. 13, Batesville, had a felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Micheauxn Latwain Chapman, 334 Butler Road, Apt. A, Batesville, was charged with domestic aggravated assault

Arilena Janee Austin, 111B Lester Street, Batesville, pleaded not guilty to simple assault and was given a June 15 trial date.

Jamarcus Deshun Burton, 188 Abe Hill Road, Como, had a cyberstalking charge dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Derek Orlando Chapman, 2454 Cotton Plant Road, Batesville, had a warrant issued for failing to appear on charges of malicious mischief and trespassing.

Justin LaJuan Fletcher, 712 Bethlehem Road, Batesville, pleaded guilty to contempt of court and was ined $538.

Latambrise Brushia Mosley, 207C Leonard St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to embezzlement and was fined $348.

Shavon Monique Robinson, 210 Fisher Street, Batesville, was issued an arrest warrant for failing to appear on embezzlement and no insurance charges.