Batesville Fire Dept. Log 5/24-30/22
Published 11:10 am Wednesday, June 1, 2022
The Batesville Fire Dept. responded to the following calls during the past week:
May 24
6:37 a.m. – Shagbark Dr., automatic fire alarm.
11:10 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., apartments, 51 year old female is dizzy.
1:01 p.m. – Shamrock Dr., apartments, 37 year old male on the floor, needs help.
5:01 p.m. – Armstrong St., 47 year old female with elevated blood pressure and nausea.
5:16 p.m. – Pollard St., possible overdose.
11:25 p.m. – Boothe St., elderly male on the floor.
11:31 p.m. – Corporate Dr., Insituform, general fire alarm.
May 25
2:40 a.m. – Vance St., apartments, 78 year old female with trouble breathing.
10:42 a.m. – Miller St., medical call, possible broken leg.
3:35 p.m. – Don Cove, carbon monoxide alarm, Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance, they have no units available.
May 26
2:34 a.m. – Ruffin Dr., Sardis, Lifeguard requesting assistance, no response from Sardis or Como Fire Departments.
7:05 a.m. – Garson St., 43 year old male with defibrillator going off.
1:59 p.m. – Captain D’s, Hwy. 6, fire and panic alarm.
May 27
3:17 a.m. – I-55 at main Batesville exit, two car crash with 18 wheeler, injuries.
4:48 p.m. – Calvert St., 80 year old female with medical condition.
10:34 p.m. – Keating Rd., Azalea, 78 year old female has fallen with injuries.
11:58 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Circle K, officer and EMS also en route, 44 year old male with medical emergency.
May 28
1:05 a.m. – Shagbark, office smoke alarm.
3:53 a.m. – Willa St., 97 year old female with compound bone fracture.
3:54 a.m. – Hwy. 6 and 51, male subject has fallen.
11:18 p.m. – Harmon Circle, female complaining her leg is swollen, EMS also enroute.
May 29
11:01 a.m – Miller St., lift assist.
11:25 a.m. – Hwy. 6 and Chapel Town Rd., across from John Deer, car crashed into ditch, possible DOA.
2:15 p.m. – MLK Drive, subject burning tires.
8:34 p.m. – Batesville Civic Center, 40 year old female has passed out.
May 30
4:22 p.m. – Noble St., living room fire alarm.
6:40 p.m. – Barnacre Rd., dryer fire, Red Hill FD requesting assistance.
8:56 p.m. – Gay St., subject burning weeds behind the house.
9:12 p.m. – Broad St., elederly male subject fallen, needs assist.