Batesville Fire Dept. Log 5/24-30/22

The Batesville Fire Dept. responded to the following calls during the past week:

May 24

6:37 a.m. – Shagbark Dr., automatic fire alarm.

11:10 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., apartments, 51 year old female is dizzy.

1:01 p.m. – Shamrock Dr., apartments, 37 year old male on the floor, needs help.

5:01 p.m. – Armstrong St., 47 year old female with elevated blood pressure and nausea.

5:16 p.m. – Pollard St., possible overdose.

11:25 p.m. – Boothe St., elderly male on the floor.

11:31 p.m. – Corporate Dr., Insituform, general fire alarm.

May 25

2:40 a.m. – Vance St., apartments, 78 year old female with trouble breathing.

10:42 a.m. – Miller St., medical call, possible broken leg.

3:35 p.m. – Don Cove, carbon monoxide alarm, Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance, they have no units available.

May 26

2:34 a.m. – Ruffin Dr., Sardis, Lifeguard requesting assistance, no response from Sardis or Como Fire Departments.

7:05 a.m. – Garson St., 43 year old male with defibrillator going off.

1:59 p.m. – Captain D’s, Hwy. 6, fire and panic alarm.

May 27

3:17 a.m. – I-55 at main Batesville exit, two car crash with 18 wheeler, injuries.

4:48 p.m. – Calvert St., 80 year old female with medical condition.

10:34 p.m. – Keating Rd., Azalea, 78 year old female has fallen with injuries.

11:58 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Circle K, officer and EMS also en route, 44 year old male with medical emergency.

May 28

1:05 a.m. – Shagbark, office smoke alarm.

3:53 a.m. – Willa St., 97 year old female with compound bone fracture.

3:54 a.m. – Hwy. 6 and 51, male subject has fallen.

11:18 p.m. – Harmon Circle, female complaining her leg is swollen, EMS also enroute.

May 29

11:01 a.m – Miller St., lift assist.

11:25 a.m. – Hwy. 6 and Chapel Town Rd., across from John Deer, car crashed into ditch, possible DOA.

2:15 p.m. – MLK Drive, subject burning tires.

8:34 p.m. – Batesville Civic Center, 40 year old female has passed out.

May 30

4:22 p.m. – Noble St., living room fire alarm.

6:40 p.m. – Barnacre Rd., dryer fire, Red Hill FD requesting assistance.

8:56 p.m. – Gay St., subject burning weeds behind the house.

9:12 p.m. – Broad St., elederly male subject fallen, needs assist.