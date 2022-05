Windred Mervin “Bo” Reid, 87, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Crowder Cemetery in Crowder. The family will be receiving friends prior to the service beginning at noon.