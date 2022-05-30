Lenora Hush Johnson, 73, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at her home in Millington, TN.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, at Longtown Cemetery in Crenshaw.

Lenora was born April 1, 1949 in Montgomery, AL to the late Cecil and Bertha Worthington Hush. She was a homemaker and member of Cross Point Baptist Church in Millington, TN. Lenora had a kind and gentle spirit, always turning strangers into friends. She was steadfast in her faith, cherished her friends, and showered her family with unconditional love.

Lenora is survived by three daughters, Bonnie Bruno of Memphis,, Jeani McDowell (Jeff) of Brighton, CO, Janiece McNichols (Chris) of Littleton, CO; son, Anthony Johnson of Memphis; two sisters, Ellen Hush of Andalusia, AL, Helen Hush Speas of Ames, IA; brother, Larry Wayne Hush of Mineral, VA; six grandchildren, Lindsay Kittila, Jason McDowell, Daniel McNichols, Dylan Bruno, Scarlett Johnson, Rebekah Johnson and nine great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Lenora was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald R. Johnson and one son, Charles Foil, Jr.