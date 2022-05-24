Jail Log 5/16-22/2022

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

May 16

Brooklyn Elizabeth Caine, 384 Pine Lodge Rd., Batesville, charged with stalking.

Amanda Marie Cook, 2762 CR 53, Water Valley, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Christopher Glenn Smith, 642 Floyds Island, Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Antonio Lavell Wright, 26 Rubin Dr., Oxford, changed with DUI and careless driving.

May 17

Daryl Dewayne Lewis, 3029 Longtown Rd., Sarah, arrested on a Drug Court sanction.

Courtney Kortez Evans, 233 Chuck Pollard Rd., Clarksdale, charged with DUI.

Antionette Shadua Smith, 2509 Belmont Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI, possession of paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, no tag, and no insurance.

Deonte O. Cunningham, 214 Baker St., Batesville, charged with driving with a suspended license, simple possession of marijuana, and DUI (other).

Tacoris Nathan Lee, 522 Brown’s Ferry Rd., Senatobia, charged with DUI.

May 18

Charles Ray Roden, 517 McCain Rd., Batesville, charged with abusing the 911 call system.

Dustin Wayne Tingle, 41400 Orchid Dr., Prairieville, LA, charged with DUI.

David Lee Smalley, 465 Mosier Rd., Enid, charged with DUI.

John Wayne Wright, 2761 Hentz Rd., Courtland, held as a State Inmate.

Anthony DeShun Cole, 2075 Woodruff Rd., Batesville, held as a State Inmate.

Jertielyan T. Chapman, 3881 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, held as a State Inmate.

Chad Wayne Owens, 1863 Main St., Water Valley, held for court date.

Carwin Washington, 348 Morning Star Dr., Charleston, charged with careless driving and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Michael Dewayne Gray, 1485 King Rd., Sardis, arrested on a contempt of court warrant.

May 19

Joshua David Forshand, 61C Kay Rd., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Miguel Angel Tejada, 200 Georgia St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence and discharging a firearm inside the city limits.

Jalloyd Maruis Madison, 114 Martinez St., Batesville, held on a detention order.

Terry Lantonio Garner, 303 Railroad St., Como, charged with public drunkenness.

Shontravious Martez Evans, 105 Goodhaven Rd., Batesville, charged with no driver’s license, reckless driving, and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Jalanie Antionette Robinson, 210 Fisher St., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct.

Vandell Marquis Pollard, 205 Fisher St., Batesville, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

May 20

Tracey Baker, 157 Bethlehem Cove, Batesville, charged with failure to appear/contempt of court.

George Lewis Bailey, 911 Boothe St., Apt. C., Batesville, charged with violation of probation.

Lurella Strong, 114 Old Highway 51, Courtland, charged with disorderly conduct and disturbance of the peace.

Hershey Nelson, 408 Beaton St., Kennet, MO, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Layton Cole Franklin, 1940 Orwood Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI.

May 21

Ashley Dawn Robinson McMinn, 101 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct and failure to comply.

Shaunta Denise Leach, 211 Clairmont St., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Keanna Robinson, 3718 Seven Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI, no driver’s license, and speeding.

Titus Aquaundiar Johnson, 872 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with failure to stop for blue lights and disorderly conduct.

Lamya Renee Spain, 18639A Hwy. 315W, Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Madison Renee Prince, 4561 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Kedarrias Lakendall Wooten, 643B Hudson Rd., Sardis, charged with failure to appear.

Lakeitha Lashell Wooten, 206 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Key’Aundra Danielle Hentz, 82 Private Road 3151, Apt. 6, Oxford, charged with DUI.

Joseph Ronald Richard Sarich, 409 Wilson Rd., Como, charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

Latasha Catreina Bobo, 215 West Lee St., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Michael Farmer, Jr., 106 Dickins Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI, no insurance, no seatbelt, and two counts of disorderly conduct.

Deundra Antravious McIntyre, 8336 Tate Panola Rd., Sarah, charged with DUI (other).

Paul Taylor, 4589 Hwy. 310, Crenshaw, charged with DUI refusal.

Deketrick Demond Porter, 179 Earnest Beacon Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI.

Breonta Sharae Hunt, 14589 Hwy. 315, Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Vincent Earl Davis, 546 Cosby Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI.

Gregory Wade Cosby, 546 Cosby Rd., Courtland, charged with disorderly conduct.

Stephen Quentin Hamm, 136 File Rd., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

May 22

Tameko T. House, 297 Petit St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Steven Dyella Harris, 207 Petit St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Micheauxn L. Chapman, 334A Butler St., Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace and aggravated assault.

LaTonya Ann Chapman, 334A Butler St., Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Shauntarius M. Thomas, 2 CR 3777, Oxford, charged with speeding and careless driving.

Tracey Baker, 157 Bethlehem Cove, Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

May 23

David Lee Luke, 90 CR 204, Oakland, held for Kenton County, KY.