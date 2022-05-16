Ruthie Mae Bonner Taylor, 85, passed away April 11, 2022, at Baptist DeSoto Hospital in Southaven.

Ruthie Mae was born Nov. 9, 1936, to the late Charlie Bonner and Hellen Coker Bonner in Batesville.

There will be a memorial service held for Ruthie Mae on Nov. 5. The location and time will be announced once finalized by her family.

Ruthie is survived by three children, Robert Harvey, Terry Taylor, and Marcia Taylor Robards; thirteen grandchildren, Dano Taylor, Jason Taylor, Christiana Woodard, Robert Harvey, Erin Farrar-Harvey, Patrick Harvey, Randy Gore, Dylon Taylor, April Taylor, Marley Taylor, Barbie Ashburn, Lewis Robards, Christina Robards Crowder; four great grandchildren, “CC” Dunn, Alaina Nelson, Eliza Gore, and William Hines.

In addition to her parents, Ruthie was preceded in death by her husband James Taylor; two children, Harold “Pete” Bonner, Daniel Taylor; and two grandchildren, Danielle Taylor and Sarah Ashburn.