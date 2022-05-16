Lonnie Andrew Ware, 88, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the home of his daughter in Enid. He was born on April 19, 1934, in Batesville to Lillie Mae Hollinger Ware and James W. Ware.

Lonnie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Batesville. He was a kind, loving, and devoted husband, father and grandfather, and the best father-in-law. He was a good provider for his family. Until his retirement, he worked in construction for many years, as a dragline operator. Lonnie loved the outdoors. He especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, working his vegetable garden and raising roses of all colors.

He was lovingly called “Papaw” by his grandchildren and “Ole Papaw” by his great-grandchildren, all of whom he adored. He was a fun-loving grandfather, and his grandchildren remember the fun they all had when Lonnie played pranks by “scaring” them.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving family, which includes one daughter, Bettie Teresa Dillard and husband Sam, of Enid; one son, Lonnie Randall Ware of Batesville; one sister, Shirlee Agee of Tennessee; four grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-three years, Sandra M.Ware and his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, May 18, at Dickins Funeral Home in Batesville. Visitation will be prior to the service, from 10 to 11 a.m., on May 18, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Center Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 196 Charmant Pl, Ridgeland, MS 39157.

Dickins Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.