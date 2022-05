Poll Managers training for the June 7 primary elections will be held on Monday, May 23.

A 2 p.m. class will be held at the Batesville Courthouse and a 6 p.m. class will be presented at the Sardis Courthouse.

This training is for any Democratic and Republican potential poll managers.

Anyone with questions may contact Dorothy Kerney Wilbourn at 662-519-1244 or Kaye Smythe at 662934-1461.