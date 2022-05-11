College Roundup

Chloey Morgan went 4-of-9 at the plate with four stolen bases and two runs as Alcorn State (16-33) was swept in a SWAC Conference series at Grambling State.

Nathan Herron batted 9-for-15 with 12 RBI’s in a weekend series for Belhaven including two grand slam home runs and eight runs batted in as the Blazers defeated Hardin-Simmons 11-4.

Dawson Griffin recorded a single and double and three runs scored as Northwest Mississippi CC (26-22) defeated Meridian 2-1 in a best-of-three series to advance to the NJCAA Region 23 tournament starting tomorrow at Pearl River.

Bailey Russell singled twice and scored two runs in Northwest Mississippi CC 19-18 12-inning loss to Northeast Mississippi CC in the MACCC State softball tournament. Despite the loss, the Lady Rangers (31-13) will advance to the NJCAA Region 23 tournament starting Wednesday at Co-Lin.