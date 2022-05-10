Kevin Nicholas Bruce, Jr., 7 months old, passed away unexpectedly at his home Friday, April 29, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, at Hebron Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmy Thornhill officiating.

Kevin was born on Sept. 12, 2021 in Southaven, to Kevin Nicholas and Jana Rae Smith Bruce.

Along with his parents Kevin and Jana of Sardis, he is survived by his two sisters, Issabella Rae Bruce and Jersi Nichole Bruce of Sardis; maternal grandmother, Jere Prigmore Smith of Charleston; and his paternal great grandparents, James and Barbara Wells of Sardis.

He is is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Phillip Brandon Smith; and his paternal grandparents, Mark Bruce and Angie Still.