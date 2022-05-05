Lady Tigers wrap up track season at 6A State Meet

Published 8:15 am Thursday, May 5, 2022

By Staff reports

The South Panola Lady Tigers finished  a solid track season at the MHSAA Class 6A meet April 29 at Pearl High School.

Samyra Brown finished fifth place in the girls 200 meters with a time of 26.42 and sixth in the 400 meters, crossing the tape at 1:00.14. 

The Lady Tigers 4×400 relay team ran a 4:15.54, good for eighth place. 

McGheyla Patton garnered a sixth place finish in the triple jump with a leap of 36-feet.

 

