Lady Tigers wrap up track season at 6A State Meet
Published 8:15 am Thursday, May 5, 2022
The South Panola Lady Tigers finished a solid track season at the MHSAA Class 6A meet April 29 at Pearl High School.
Samyra Brown finished fifth place in the girls 200 meters with a time of 26.42 and sixth in the 400 meters, crossing the tape at 1:00.14.
The Lady Tigers 4×400 relay team ran a 4:15.54, good for eighth place.
McGheyla Patton garnered a sixth place finish in the triple jump with a leap of 36-feet.