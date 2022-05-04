College Roundup

Addison Hardy doubled and scored a run in East Central CC 20-3 over Coahoma. The Lady Warriors (27-19) take on Itawamba CC (37-7) in the opening round of the MACCC State tournament Wednesday at Jones College in Ellisville.

Kiersten Clark finished fifth in the 100 meters (12.14) and third in the 200 meters (25.02) for Hinds CC at the Mississippi College Twilight Invitational.

Tyler Hamby crossed the tape at 5:34.95 in the 1500 meter run for Millsaps in the Southern Athletic Association Championships at Berry College in Berry, Ga.

Aziyah McGhee finished fourth in both the 100 meters (13.33) and 200 meters (27.92) at the USCAA Championship in Albany, New York. Vonisha Towns finished sixth in the 100 meters (13.39) and third in the 200 meters with a time of 26.92.

Chloey Morgan singled and scored two runs as Alcorn State (16-30, 9-12) lost a weekend series at Texas Southern.

Bailey Ware scored a run in No.6 ranked Itawamba CC 8-0 win over Meridian.

Nathan Herron went 7-for-9 with a home run, double and five singles as Belhaven (25-14, 18-11) won a two-of-three games at University of Texas-Dallas.

Blaine Ware drove in four runs with two doubles in Itawamba CC (19-21) DH sweep of Holmes 8-6 and 6-0.