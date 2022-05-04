Batesville Fire Dept. Log 4/26-5/2/22

The Batesville Fire Dept. responded to the following calls during the past week:

April 26

9:03 a.m. – Bruce St., 78 year old male needs lift assistance.

1:04 p.m. – Hwy. 6, in front of First Security Bank main branch, report of automobile accident.

April 27

4:31 a.m. – Hoskins Rd., 20 year old female with difficulty breathing and throwing up.

2:34 p.m. – Power Dr., Panola County CPS Office, baby turning purple, Lifeguard also en route.

5:08 p.m. – I-55 Southbound, about a half mile from Exit 243, auto accident, believed to be a red truck in the ditch.

9:00 p.m. – Martinez St., 52 year old female unresponsive with defibrillator activity.

April 28

12:34 a.m. – Jim Davis Trucking, McMahen Dr., caller advises lots of smoke, possibly a grass fire.

12:45 a.m. – Covenant Drive, Comfort Suites, guest is passed out in the hallway, ambulance also en route.

9:40 a.m. – Armstrong St., 89 year old male, request to assist Lifeguard.

2:17 p.m. – Jiffy No. 2, James St., vehicle on fire.

3:49 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, grass fire between Terza and Good Hope.

April 29

2:43 a.m. – Morningside Lane, medical assistance needed.

11:34 a.m. – Lakewood Place Apts., Shamrock Dr., vehicle has hit a building and caused some damage.

12:56 p.m. – Van Voris, male subject has fallen and injured his head.

9:02 p.m. – Vance St., apartments, 32 year old female complaining of pain in hips and thighs.

April 30

12:25 a.m. – Johnson St., by the railroad tracks, someone slumped over in a truck.

8:10 a.m. – Della St., 2 year old having a seizure, EMS en route.

8:37 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, subject has been stabbed.

8:40 a.m. – Morningside Lane, 97 year old female unresponsive, but breathing.

8:52 a.m. – Covenant Drive, Home2Suites, female has been burned in the kitchen.

3:39 p.m. – Hwy. 51N, across from M&M Concrete, 54 year old male in brown truck with a trailer is having chest pains.

3:54 p.m. – Noble St., 56 year old female, possible stroke.

8:26 p.m. – Johnson St., 47 year old female is confused.

11:41 p.m. – Comfort Suites, Covenant Dr., caller reports guests stuck in an elevator.

11:44 p.m. – America’s Best Inn, female feels like she may pass out, ears are ringing.

May 1

1:09 a.m. – Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, fire alarm.

1:58 a.m. – Hwy. 51, Job Corps, vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

10:29 a.m. – Wal Mart, Tire & Lube Express, 36 year old male with back injuries.

8:22 p.m. – Caller advises someone has an active burn pile with no burn permit, also believe the burn pile contains shotgun shells.

May 2

1:25 a.m. – Flowers Rd., request to assist with structure fire.

10:29 a.m. – Lester St., apartments, medical call, request to assist Lifeguard.

4:40 p.m. – Elm Road, vehicle fire